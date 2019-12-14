Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Delhi - Beloved husband of the late Shirley A. Cochran (nee Glacken), loving father of Greg (Patricia) Cochran and Yvette (Jim) Gronefeld, James, William and David Smith, grandfather of Lainie, Olivia, Vincent, Charlie, Molly, Aaron, Alyssa, Zoe and great grandfather of Cali and Bernie, Passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 age 81. Visitation will be at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson 4619 Delhi Pike Wednesday, December 18th from 10AM until time of funeral blessing at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
