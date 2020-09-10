Kenneth Collett
Kenneth Lee Collect son of the late Robert Miles and Bonnie Lee Collect, brother of Barbara Ann (Anthony) Galli and uncle to Deeanna Galli Nemec,
Ken was very loving person who was artistic and loved drawings portraits. He was loved may those around him and will be missed by even more.
Ken passed away on September 09, 2020 at the age of 80. A graveside service will be held at Baltimore Pike Cemetery Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11 AM. Condolences can be made at hodappfuneralhome.com