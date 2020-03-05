Resources
Kenneth Foster Cook, 68, formerly of Mt. Healthy, Ohio passed away on March 4, 2020, at the St. Elizabeth Hospice Center in Edgewood. He is survived by his loving wife, Susan Marshall of Villa Hills, KY; brother, Wayne (Ruth) Cook of Waverly, OH; sister, Janet Barr of Westhampton Beach, NY; sister, Judith Lopez of Westminster, CA; sister, Margaret (John) Edgington of Fritch, TX and multiple cousins, nieces and nephews. Ken worked for 32 years as an electrical engineer at The General Electric Company Aviation. Ken was a member of the Cincinnati Ski Club and enjoyed snow skiing, water skiing, hiking, pickle ball, cycling, golf, and most of all traveling to new destinations in the US and abroad. As a UC alumni, he was an avid supporter of UC sports. Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Ken volunteered at Ronald McDonald House in the maintenance department using his many handyman skills. Memorial donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House Cincinnati, 341 Erkenbrecher Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45229 or on online https://www.rmhcincinnati.org/donate/donate-online/
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
