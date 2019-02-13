Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
Cold Spring, KY
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
Cold Spring, KY
St. Bernard - Kenneth Edward Doerflein, 98, of St. Bernard, OH, passed away on Saturday, February 9th. He was a retired Electronics Technician with a variety of companies, including Wright Aeronautical Corporation during WWII, and a member of St. Clement Parish, St. Bernard, OH. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, William and Laura (Osteimer) Doerflein; brothers, Howard & William Doerflein; sisters, Leona Woeste & Marguerite Doerflein; nephews, Robert Alan Levermann (Jane) & Charles L. Woeste (Dianne) and great niece, Debbie Woeste. He is survived by his sister, Dorothy D. Levermann; nephews, Jack (Susan) Levermann, William A. (Colleen) Woeste; nieces, Mary Carol Levermann, Laura Mae Levermann; great niece, Kimberly Sears and great nephews, Aaron, Allen, Ethan, Jordon, Justin, Owen & Will. Visitation will be held from 10-10:30 a.m., with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, February 14th at St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring, KY. Burial will take place at Holy Guardian Angels Cemetery, Cedar Grove, IN. Memorials are suggested to the St. Vincent dePaul Society c/o St. Joseph Church, 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 13, 2019
