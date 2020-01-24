|
Kenneth Edward Stephens, Sr.
West Chester - 86, passed away January 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late June (nee Shoopman) Stephens; loving father of Kenneth Edward (Sheila) Stephens, Jr., Donald (Lynn) Stephens, Kathryn (Stephen) Diebold, and Lori (Mark) Stolz; grandfather of 7; great-grandfather of 11; dear brother of Ann, Glen, Barbra, Doyle, Dale, Ron and the late Bernice, and Norma. Visitation Sunday, January 26, 3PM to 5PM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Rd., Mason, OH 45040. Funeral Service Monday, January 27, 2PM at Mueller Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to Grace Hospice. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for futher information.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020