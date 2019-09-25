Services
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
(513) 631-2240
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Naegele, Kleb & Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Naegele, Kleb & Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH
Kenneth Gardner Obituary
Norwood - Kenneth Joseph, beloved husband of Diane (nee Werk), loving father of Kyle and Casey Gardner, adored grandfather of James and Jeremiah Joseph, dear brother of Gail (Jerry) Hoekzema and June Vancleaf. Passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the age of 59. Residence Norwood. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 27, at 12 noon at the Naegele, Kleb & Ihlendorf Funeral Home, 3900 Montgomery Rd, Norwood, where friends may call from 11 AM until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 25, 2019
