Kenneth J. Bangert
Loveland - 62, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Kenneth was a sales representative at Signode for 35 years. Ken was a family man, with a warm and booming personality. He was well liked by all and will be deeply missed. Beloved husband of Karen Elizabeth (nee Brant); devoted father of Leah Nicole and Tessa Marie; dear son of Lois (nee Indoe) and the late Thomas Bangert; loving brother of Pamela (Bill) Bauman, Michael (Rebecca) Bangert, and Bruce (Gayle Deflin) Bangert. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the family has thoughtfully decided to celebrate Kenneth's life at a time when everyone can get together, share stories, and hug. Further details to come. Memorial donations may be directed to . Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further information.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020