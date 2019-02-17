Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late Frances R. Weldele (nee Lipps), dear son of the late Al and Ruth Weldele, loving brother of James (Paula) Weldele, brother-in-law of Bernadette Lipps, Janet (Ron) Goldsberry, Sharon (Don) Holtz, Donna (Jim) Hengehold, Marietta (late John) Yunker, Kay (late Joe) Schimpf, Dick (Sharon) Lipps, Rose Marie Lipps RSM, Amy (late Jim) Luken, Terri (late Ralph) Markus and the late Don (Faye-still living) Lipps, many nieces and nephews. Ken was longtime business partner of Weldele Automotive in Delhi. Friday, February 15, 2019, age 78. Visitation Tuesday 5 PM until 8 PM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Rd. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10 AM at St. Dominic Church. Memorials may be made to , or SPCA of Cincinnati. www.vittstermeranderson.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019
