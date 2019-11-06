|
|
Kenneth John Tarvin
Cincinnati - Devoted husband of 66 years to Marlene Tarvin (nee Miller). Loving father of Lynn (Mike) Sparks and Donna (Robert) Kimball. Cherished grandfather of Andrew (Angie), Kyle (Amanda), Elizabeth (Bryan), Bradley, and David (Anna). Adoring great grandfather of Perry, Addison, Josey and Mila. Dear brother of Gordon Tarvin and the late Robert Tarvin and Mary Lou Miller. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Sunday November 3, 2019. Age 87 years. Visitation Saturday November 9, 2019 from 12 PM to 1 PM, followed by a 1 PM Funeral Service at the Westwood First Presbyterian Church, 3011 Harrison Ave., 45211. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Immanuel United Church of Christ, Westwood First Presbyterian Church or . Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home serving the family. To view the complete obit please visit: www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019