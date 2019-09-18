|
Kenneth Keller
Milford - "Bearcat Ken", passed on Sept. 14, 2019 at the age of 79. He served as a Lt. in the US Army. Ken taught for 25 years at UC Business School while holding positions at Eagle Savings (Society Bank), West Shell, Gradison Investments & retired from Baird Investments. Ken was involved with Kiwanis, Hughes Alumni Board & a member of North Hills, Colonial, & Queen City Tennis Clubs. He dedicated his time supporting multiple Cincinnati non-profits & cheering on his UC Bearcats in baseball, basketball & football. Survivors include his children: Craig (Kate) Keller & Karen (Jon) Hughes; grandchildren: Abby, Allie, Charlie, Kayley, Caroline & Jon; Nieces & nephew: Jody, Kathy, Connie & Phil Collins. Also survived by his companion Donna McGaw. Ken was preceded in death by his parents: Raymond & Ruth (Nesper) Keller; son Michael Keller; granddaughter Annie Keller. Visitation will be Thur., Sept. 19, 2019 from 4:30 until time of service at 7PM at Hodapp Funeral Home (College Hill). Graveside Friday 11 AM, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Donations to Rotary Foundation of Cincinnati. www.braterfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 18, 2019