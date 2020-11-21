Kenneth L. Mersch
Cincinnati - beloved husband of the late Margaret M. Mersch, loving father of Gregory (Judith) Mersch, Cynthia (Steven) Arrico and Melissa (Michael) Beruscha, loving grandfather of Jacqueline Mersch, Nicole (Drew) Guinn, Alexander Beruscha and Jennifer (Nicholas) Schoeppner, great-grandfather of Connor Guinn, brother of Francis L Mersch., passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, age 88. A mass of Christian Burial will be said at St. Vivian Church, 7600 Winton Rd., Finneytown, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Xavier High School, 600 W. North Bend Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45224. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com