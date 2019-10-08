|
|
Kenneth L. "Ken" Perkins
Venice, Florida - PERKINS
Kenneth L. "Ken" was born on July 25, 1934 in Paris, KY; Beloved husband of Linda Gillum Perkins; Devoted father of William K. Perkins Sr.; Loving grandfather of William K. Perkins Jr.; Brother of Wayne C. Perkins, Allen L. Perkins, Charlene Perkins Ratliff, Judith A. Perkins Paris and Sandra Perkins Seta; Son of the late Kenneth D. Perkins and Rose Tankersley Perkins; Passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Venice, Florida; Ken was a member of the U.S. Air Force 1951-1955 during the Korean Conflict. A visitation will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 from 1 PM until time of Memorial Service at 3 PM. Donations may be sent to Tourette Association of America, 42-40 Bell Boulevard, Suite 205, Bayside, NY 11361
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019