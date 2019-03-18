|
|
Kenneth Martin
Reading - Kenneth J., beloved husband of the late Margaret (nee Stuebbe). Devoted father of Carol Ostenkamp, Pat (Mike) Kemper, Richard Martin and Debbie (Wayne) Brewer. Grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. In Ken and Marge's latter years they were blessed by their "Angel" Janet Smeal and her family. Ken served in the Army-Air Force 73rd Bomber Wing on a B-29 during WW-II. Passed away Friday March 15, 2019 at age 94. Visitation Thursday March 21, from 8:30AM until Funeral Mass at 9:30AM at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Reading. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to Commemorative Air Force https://commemorativeairforce.org/pages/SupporttheCAF. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home serving the family.www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 18, 2019