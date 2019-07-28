|
|
Kenneth R and Ruthann Lehr
Cherry Hill - Kenneth R Lehr, aged 79 years, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, passed away on January 2, 2018. Beloved husband of Ruthann Lehr, nee Luegering. Kenneth was a native of Toledo, Ohio, a 1960 graduate of the University of Cincinnati Engineering program and a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity.
Ruthann Lehr, nee Luegering, aged 80 years, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, passed away on March 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Kenneth R Lehr. Ruthann was a native of Cincinnati, a 1961 graduate of the University of Cincinnati in Applied Arts and a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority
Kenneth was survived by his wife Ruthann and both were survived by their son & daughter in law, Todd and Sandra Lehr of Landenberg, PA, daughter and son-in-law Melissa and David Dougherty of New Hope, PA, and grandchildren Cameron and Abigail Lehr. Private memorial for family and friends on Saturday, August 3 at Spring Grove Cemetery. The family can be contacted at [email protected]
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 28, 2019