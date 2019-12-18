|
Kenneth R. Dunn
Tate Township - Kenneth R. Dunn, 85, of Tate Township, passed away on December 16, 2019 at Mercy Anderson Hospital, with his daughters by his side. Kenneth was born January 16, 1934 in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Jean E. Dunn. He was also preceded in death by his son, Mark Douglas Dunn and brother, Glenn Dunn.
Kenneth is survived by his four daughters: Katherine Dunn, Mary Frey, Susan Limke and Jennifer Rosato, as well as his grandchildren: Cynthia Riley, Brian Limke, Elizabeth Limke and Alex Frey, and great-grandson, Cameron Riley.
He was a Navy Veteran and retired from the Cincinnati Fire Department after 27 years of service. Kenneth enjoyed working for US Grant Joint Vocational School as an instructor for the adult education of beginning woodcarving for 15 years. He had many hobbies and not only did he enjoy them but, was proficient in his interests. He was an award-winning woodcarver and a skeet marksman. He also enjoyed being outdoors by either hunting, fishing or gardening. He was a positive and generous person who always wore a smile. He loved his family and was a friend to all who knew him.
Friends and family are invited to a prayer service at the chapel of Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 11000 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249, Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11 A.M. Memorial Contributions in the name of Kenneth R. Dunn, can be made to - Cincinnati, 3229 Burnett Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229-3905. For online donations please visit: .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019