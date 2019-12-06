|
Kenneth R. Schnur
Cincinnati - beloved husband of Carole, A. (nee Filippine) loving father of Ken (Becky) Schnur and Beth (Jeff) McGarvey. Grandfather of James and Luke Schnur; Caitlin, Holly, Sam and the late John Matthew McGarvey. Brother of the late Frank Schnur. Ken was a Deputy for Hamilton County Sheriff Department, Medical Sales Executive and Deacon at St. John's. Ken passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the age of 79. Visitation at St. John the Baptist, 5361 Dry Ridge Road, 45252 on Saturday, December, 14 from 10 until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Donations may be made to St. John Church or the school. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019