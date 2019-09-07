Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Norman Chapel — Spring Grove Cemetery and Arboretum,
4521 Spring Grove Avenue,
Cincinnati, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Norman Chapel — Spring Grove Cemetery and Arboretum
4521 Spring Grove Avenue,
Cincinnati, OH
Kenneth S. Crosby

Kenneth S. Crosby Obituary
Kenneth S. Crosby

Cincinnati - Crosby, Kenneth Sherwood passed away September 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 70 years Doris, two daughters Kay (Vincent) Mazzella and Darlene (Rob) Mirus, five grandchildren: Lauren and Alex Mazzella, Drew (Heidi) Morgan and Clint Mirus, three great-grandchildren Blake, Owen and Levi Mirus. Services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Norman Chapel — Spring Grove Cemetery and Arboretum, 4521 Spring Grove Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45232. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM with Funeral service to begin at 2:00 PM. Burial will take place at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the , 3229 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229 would be appreciated.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 7, 2019
