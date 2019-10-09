|
|
Kenneth Smith
Kenneth E. Smith, born April 28, 1937, passed away October 2, 2019. Loving husband of Hester Smith (nee Slusher), dear father of Paige Grigsby, cherished grandfather of Zoe Grigsby, brother of Rose Morgan, Bernadine Morgan, Orville Smith, and the late Don, Vernon, Bobby Smith and Norma Jean King. Kenneth was a Principal at Mason Schools, before beginning to work at Prudential Insurance, where he earned the title of "Man of the Year". He returned to his job as Principal of Kings Local Schools before his retirement. Services for Kenneth are private at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in honor of Kenneth to Warren County Humane Society. Condolences may be left at Shortenandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019