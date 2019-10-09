Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Smith


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Smith Obituary
Kenneth Smith

Kenneth E. Smith, born April 28, 1937, passed away October 2, 2019. Loving husband of Hester Smith (nee Slusher), dear father of Paige Grigsby, cherished grandfather of Zoe Grigsby, brother of Rose Morgan, Bernadine Morgan, Orville Smith, and the late Don, Vernon, Bobby Smith and Norma Jean King. Kenneth was a Principal at Mason Schools, before beginning to work at Prudential Insurance, where he earned the title of "Man of the Year". He returned to his job as Principal of Kings Local Schools before his retirement. Services for Kenneth are private at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in honor of Kenneth to Warren County Humane Society. Condolences may be left at Shortenandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.