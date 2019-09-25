|
|
Kenneth Stothfang
Cincinnati - Kenneth Edward Stothfang, 68, dearly loved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend passed away September 21, 2019. He was born August 29, 1951, in Cincinnati, Ohio to Robert Gene Stothfang and Alvina Lorraine Stothfang (Nee Thompson). He spent his childhood in Delhi and graduated from Oak Hills High School and the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management. After high school, he married his sweetheart, Donna Lee Estes. They were married for over 46 years. Together they had three children: Jessica Lynn (Eric) Johnson, Alexander Warren (Rachael) Stothfang and Elizabeth Anne (Nicklas) Herrin. Ken had 5 grandchildren: Abigail Johnson, Robert Herrin, Andrew Herrin, Ana Stothfang and Lillian Johnson. His wife, children and grandchildren were the light of his life. He is also survived by his brother Gary (Donna Noll) Stothfang and his sister Susan Zwickau as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and by his grandson, Matthew Johnson.
For 40 years, Ken and his wife Donna owned and operated Cincinnati Natural Foods in Madeira and Colerain. It was a family business that Ken worked extremely hard, to build from the ground up, to provide for his family. He was also a landlord and a successful real estate investor. Ken greatly enjoyed traveling with his wife and family. He visited many places in North, South, and Central America as well as many European countries. Ken, along with his wife and children, enjoyed many family scuba diving adventures. Time spent with his family was by far his greatest joy.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 28th, 2019, from 1PM to 2PM, when the memorial service will begin, at the Cedars of Lebanon Chapel (4521 Spring Grove Ave, 45232) at Spring Grove Cemetery. Ken will be laid to rest at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations can be directed to . Online condolences can be left at www.SpringGrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 25, 2019