Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
More Obituaries for Kenneth Westerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth "Shawn" Westerman

Kenneth "Shawn" Westerman Obituary
Kenneth "Shawn" Westerman

Florence, KY - Kenneth "Shawn" Westerman, beloved son of James and the late Patricia Westerman. Devoted brother of Heidi (Derek) Browning, and the late Kevin Westerman. Adored uncle of Aletheia, Adoniram, Azariah, and Zedekiah. Passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the age of 52. Shawn was always able to keep his sense of humor through all of life's ups and downs. He will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until time of service 2:00 p.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. Interment to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to . Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
