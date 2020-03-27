Services
Williamstown, KY - Kenneth William Grimes died March 25, 2020 at the age of 61.

He was the son of the late Charles Elmer and Jean Courtney Aufderheide Grimes, he was a retired service technician for Cincinnati Coin Laundry, and a member of the Banklick Baptist Church, Florence. .

Kenneth was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Richard and Donald Grimes, and a broth-in-law Robert Whitner.

Surviving are his wife, Sandra Grimes of Williamstown; 1 daughter, Jessica LaJean Grimes of Green Township, OH; 2 grandchildren, Johnathan William Wurzelocher and Wyatt Raymond Johnson; 2 sisters, Julie Grimes (Randy Gross) Whitner of Harrison, OH and Karen J. (Fames Ferrara) Farell of Colrain Township, OH; 3 step-sons, James Hudson of Erlanger, KY, Marcus Overbeck and Anthony Overbeck both of Independence, KY; 1 step-daughter, Ginger Donovan of Florence, KY; 13 step-grandchildren, and a host of neighbors and friends.

A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
