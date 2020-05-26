Kerrie R. Braun
Kerrie R. Braun (nee Whitaker) beloved wife of Thomas A. Braun, devoted daughter of Joyce (nee Knippling) and the late C. Leigh Whitaker, sister of the late Robert L. Whitaker, also survived by aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Died May 23, 2020 at age 62. Residence Eastgate. Kerrie and Robert were both national ambassadors to The Muscular Dystrophy Association. Kerrie was a very talented artist and crafts person and sang with her husband at many of the care centers around Cincinnati. A Celebration of Kerrie's life will be held at a later date. Memorials to The Muscular Dystrophy Association or the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 26 to May 27, 2020.