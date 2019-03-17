|
|
Kerry Michael Fitzpatrick
Iowa City - 73, formerly of Cincinnati, passed away on March 4, 2019.
Survivors include his children: Kelly Fitzpatrick, Kyle (Leslie) Fitzpatrick, Kristi (Troy) Fitzpatrick and Ryan Fitzpatrick: his grandchildren; and companion: Sue Lenz. He was preceded by his wife, Mary Jo; parents, Melva & Edward; his sister, Lynne Fitzpatrick.
Graveside Committal will be held Thursday, March 21st at 1:30 pm at St. Joseph Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio.
The complete obituary and online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019