Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Kerry Michael Fitzpatrick Obituary
Kerry Michael Fitzpatrick

Iowa City - 73, formerly of Cincinnati, passed away on March 4, 2019.

Survivors include his children: Kelly Fitzpatrick, Kyle (Leslie) Fitzpatrick, Kristi (Troy) Fitzpatrick and Ryan Fitzpatrick: his grandchildren; and companion: Sue Lenz. He was preceded by his wife, Mary Jo; parents, Melva & Edward; his sister, Lynne Fitzpatrick.

Graveside Committal will be held Thursday, March 21st at 1:30 pm at St. Joseph Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The complete obituary and online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019
