Kevin Kiernan
Cincinnati - Kevin Kiernan beloved husband of Anne Kiernan (nee Romanello). Dear brother of Kathleen Kiernan and brother-in-law of Linda Baughman, Michael and Joseph Romanello and the late Dave Romanello. Devoted son of the late Charles and Joan (nee Hart) Kiernan and son-in-law of the late Samuel and Betty Romanello. Caring uncle of Kate Jones, Amanda Raaker and David and Josh Romanello. Also survied by numerous loving great nieces and nephews. Step-brother of Susan Bevilacqua, Jeanann Shaw, Lisa Pritchard and Barbara Shaw. Passed away July 26, 2020. Age 65 years. Visitation Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 8:30-10:00 A.M. at the Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave., Westwood. Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 A.M. at St. Lawrence Church, 3680 Warsaw Ave., Price Hill. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Stroke Asscation, 5211 Madison Rd., Cinti., Ohio 45227 or Hospice of Cinti
., P.O. Box 633597, Cinti., Ohio 45263. neidhardminges.com