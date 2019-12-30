Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
Bradenton, FL - Beloved son of Marsha Riga and Kevin (Cristi) Riga, brother of Summer Graves, Nicole (Josh) Pez, Kacey Riga and CJ Riga, grandson of Kathy and Leo Riga, the late Ken and Java Edmonds, Reverend Joseph and Marjorie Brookshire and Jim and Mary Ann Wilson, survived by his loving companion Hollie Bumgardner and her children Cameron and Kayla, also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Kevin passed away suddenly on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the age of 32. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Avenue, College Hill, 45224 on Saturday, January 4 from 10 AM until service at 12 noon. Kevin was an organ donor and his family would like donations to be made to lifelinkfoundation.org Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
