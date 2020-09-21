1/1
Kevin Michael Glassmeyer
Kevin Michael Glassmeyer

Latonia - Kevin Michael Glassmeyer, 30 years of age passed away Friday at St. Elizabeth Health Care in Edgewood. Kevin is survived by his loving parents Dan and Tracy Glassmeyer. Dear brother of Luke Glassmeyer and Katie Glassmeyer. His Loving girlfriend Brittany Wood. Loving grandson of Veronica Glassmeyer and Marsha Kiefer. Nephew of Chuck and Lisa Kiefer, Matt and Laura Hagen, Greg and Kim Glassmeyer, Steve and Nancy Glassmeyer, Ken and Julia Glassmeyer - and cousin to many. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 pm until 7:00pm at Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday 11:00 am at St. Pius X Church. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com






Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
