Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Kimberly Ann Chambers

Kimberly Ann Chambers Obituary
Kimberly Ann Chambers

Cincinnati - Passed away at age 51. Services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4589 Spring Grove Avenue 45223. Visitation will be held from 10am to 11am. Burial will take to place following the Visitation at Spring Grove Cemetery, 4521 Spring Grove Avenue 45232. Memorial donations can be directed to Cheryl and David Sucher to go toward the F.A.C.E. Organization founded by Kimberly.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
