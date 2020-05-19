Kimberly Patrick
Kimberly Patrick

Oxford - May 12, 2020, 64 yrs. Beloved daughter of the late Nellie Lee (nee McDonald) & Andy Bert "Pat" Patrick, dear sister of Rhonda C. Toich (John), loving aunt of JP Moeller & great aunt of Jo Jo & Leo Moeller & niece of Pat McDonald. Also survived by cousins & many friends. Friends are invited to join the family for an informal graveside service, Fri., May 22, 1 PM at Maple Grove Cemetery, Valley Junction Rd., Cleves, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Animal Adoption Fdn., 2480 Ross Millville Rd., Hamilton, OH 45013 www.aafpets.org

MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Maple Grove Cemetery,
