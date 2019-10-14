|
Kimberly Wessendarp
West Chester - Kimberly R. (nee Johnson). Beloved wife of Paul for 35 years. Devoted mother of Emily (Kyle), Annie (Vinnie), and Tommy. Sister of Jill, Dave (Pam), Dan (Kim), and Tim (Jill). Passed away Sat. Oct. 12, 2019. Memorial Gathering Thursday Oct. 17 from 5-8 PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Road, Evendale. Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 10:00 AM at St. Michael Church, Sharonville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Michael Music Ministry. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019