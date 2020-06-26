Kimrick "Rick" Kinman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kimrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kimrick "Rick" Kinman

New Richmond - Kimrick "Rick" A. Kinman, age 64, of Bethel, went to be with the Lord Monday, June 22, 2020, at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia. He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Ruth Kinman; his parents, Arnold Kinman and Betty Kinman Berwanger; his stepfather, Jack Berwanger; and his brother Randy Berwanger. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 18 years and best friend of 26 years, Marcia Kinman (née Hodges); his daughter, Emily Cochran (Eric); step sons, Mark Lacefield (Carolyn), and Tyler Lacefield (Tif); siblings, Marlene Bailey (the late Bob), Greg Kinman, Karen Coffey (Mark), Jay Berwanger, Scott Berwanger (Melinda), Ronald Dunn (Pat), Carol Dunn, Lana Windle (Rick), and Debbie Wiedenbein; grandchildren, Eli and Ezra Cochran, Jae Lynn and Ellie Lacefield, and Grayson Lacefield; and many nieces and nephews. Rick was extremely social and a very friendly guy. Family and friends were very important to him. He enjoyed lengthy conversations on the phone to catch up with or check in on those he loved. He remembered birthdays and special occasions and always took the time to call, send a card, or celebrate with them. He was always smiling or laughing; he was everybody's friend, and he never met a stranger. Rick was also a very hard worker. He had many different jobs in his working career, but he spent the most years as a brick layer and concrete worker. Whatever he was doing, he always got up and went to work on time, no matter what. Rick loved attending auctions, yard sales, and flea markets. He was a collector, and he enjoyed looking for and collecting arrowheads and old glass insulators, among other things. He also enjoyed gardening, fishing, oldies music, going to KFC, and a cold beer. A public memorial gathering will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home 177 W. Main St. (St. Rt. 125) Amelia, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 5:oo PM until time of memorial service at 7:00 PM.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved