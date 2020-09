Kirk DuQuetteKirk DuQuette, artist and renaissance man, left this dimension on 9/10/20. He is survived by his wife and love of 41 years, Ginny, and two beloved daughters, Lizzy and Bekah. He joins his parents, Steven and Susanne. Memory of his creativity will be cherished forever by siblings Lorrie, Keith, Marianne, in-laws, nieces, nephews, and many friends. A memorial will take place online 9/27/20. Visit GatheringUs.com for more information.