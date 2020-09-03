Klaus Kreutz
Cincinnati - born in Bad Hamburg, Germany and resident of Sailboat Pointe Maineville, Ohio died on August 21, 2020. He is survived by sister Erika Kratz, sons Alexander (Andrea) and Kevin (Natalie) Kreutz, Fiancé Paula Tyler, two nieces and two grandchildren. Service by invitation only. Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10 AM at Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church,1345 Grace Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45208. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of Cincinnati
. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com