Kosta J. Spirtoff
Green Township - Kosta J. Spirtoff, loving husband of the late Rose Spirtoff for 62 years. Beloved father of John (Vicki) Spirtoff, Kathy (Jay) Dold, and Dona (Joe) Coors. Devoted grandfather of Candra (Josh) Hays, Megan (Doug) Voisard, Alina, Lexi, and Troy Dold, Gabrielle, William, Elizabeth, Catherine, and Maria Coors. Dear brother of the late Minas Spyrtos and Lefteria Spyrtos. Died Sept. 1, 2019. Age 86. Visitation Saturday, Sept. 7th from 10:00AM until time of Service at 11:00AM both at St. Ilija Macedonian Orthodox Church 8465 Wuest Road (45247). Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org). Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 5, 2019