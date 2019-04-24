|
|
Kris Alan Steineman, II
Cincinnati - Kris Alan "Kas" passed away peacefully at 3:50 PM on April 21, 2019. He went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ at the age of 31. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 12, 1987. Beloved son of Kris Alan and Tammy Jean Steineman. Loving brother of David (Stephanie) Steineman. Cherished father of Sophia, Kaislee, Kristina Mae and their mother, Jess. Adored boyfriend of Danielle and father of their soon to be son, Kris Alan Steineman, III. Dear grandson of mamaw Paula and nephew of Harry (Misty), the late Tom (Jenni) and Ann (Terry). Uncle of MacKenzie and Hailee. Cousin to Mandi and her kids, James, Will, Todd and Drew, Jessica and her daughter Kylie, and Tommy, Rachael and Joey. He was preceded in death by his Grandma Flo, and great grandparents, Hank and Inez. Family and Friends may visit on Saturday, April 27 from 1-3 PM at the Growing Place Church of God, 3728 Floral Ave, Norwood, Ohio where a Memorial Service will be held immediately after. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any GE Credit Union "Tammy Steineman #KAS Strong Account" to help with his kids education. Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2019