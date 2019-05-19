Services
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
5950 Kellogg Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45230
(513) 231-2000
Graveside service
Monday, May 20, 2019
1:30 PM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Kristina Swenty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kristina A. Swenty

Obituary Condolences

Kristina A. Swenty Obituary
Kristina A. Swenty

Cincinnati - Kristina A. Swenty left this earth on April 20, 2019 surrounded by family & friends after a lengthy illness. She is survived by her sister, Suzanne K. Brightwell (Ned) and Mark Swenty (Natalie), her nephews, Hunter Brightwell, Marshall & Camden Swenty and a host of friends & family. Predeceased are her parents, Betty A Swenty, Peter W. Swenty, Aunt & Uncle Helen & Laddie Snyder and her beloved nephew Walker Brightwell. A graveside service will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery on May 20th, 2019 at 1:30. Fares J. Radel Funeral Home is handling the arrangments.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now