|
|
Kristina A. Swenty
Cincinnati - Kristina A. Swenty left this earth on April 20, 2019 surrounded by family & friends after a lengthy illness. She is survived by her sister, Suzanne K. Brightwell (Ned) and Mark Swenty (Natalie), her nephews, Hunter Brightwell, Marshall & Camden Swenty and a host of friends & family. Predeceased are her parents, Betty A Swenty, Peter W. Swenty, Aunt & Uncle Helen & Laddie Snyder and her beloved nephew Walker Brightwell. A graveside service will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery on May 20th, 2019 at 1:30. Fares J. Radel Funeral Home is handling the arrangments.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 19, 2019