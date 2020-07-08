1/
Kurt Gerhard Henkel
Kurt Gerhard Henkel

Kurt Gerhard Henkel, passed away peacefully on July 7th at the age of 90. Kurt was preceded in death by his wife Renate, his son Conrad and his brother Wilfried. He is survived by his son Paul and daughter-in-law Annemarie (nee Aldrich), grandsons Peter and William and sister Margot as well as numerous close friends from church and his home in the New England Club. Born in Marburg, Germany in 1930, Kurt came to the United States in 1953 and was joined by his fiance, Renate Ritzer, in 1956. He served in the U S Army from 1953 to 1956 during which time he became a naturalized U.S. citizen. Kurt and Renate, his wife of 60 years, made their home in Lake Shawnee, New Jersey for 35 years where they raised their two sons Conrad and Paul. They moved to Cincinnati in 2004. Kurt was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints for almost 65 years. A private service will be held on Sat. July 25th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of Cincinnati. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.






Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
