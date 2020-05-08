Lana Stephens
Cincinnati - Lana Stephens (née Douglas), age 94, passed away peacefully May 6, 2020. Loving mother of Gary (Marcia) Stephens and the late Roger (survived by Cynthia) Stephens. Cherished grandmother of Sam Stephens, Lee Stephens, Jill (Sean) Majo, Renee Stephens, Kelly (Steve Bourque) Stephens, and Mark Stephens. Great-grandmother of Lillian Bourque, Lana Bourque, and Robert Majo. Lana was recognized by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers for her contribution to the Manhattan Project at the Oak Ridge Atomic Facility during WWII. She leaves behind many cherished memories. She will be dearly missed. Funeral services are being held privately. Burial at Rest Haven Memorial Park.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Sharonville
10980 Reading Road
Sharonville, OH 45241
513- 681-7526
