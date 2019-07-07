|
|
Lara A. Moeller
Loveland - Lara A. Van Over Moeller. Beloved wife of 40 years to Michael Moeller. Loving mother of Maria (Andrew) Kreyenhagen. Cherished grandmother of Corbin and Annabel Lee. Daughter of the late Harold and Irene Van Over. Dear sister of John (Linda) Elliot and the late Jay Van Over and Mary Lou Hahn. Dear aunt of Sherry, Theresa, Jessica, Jason, Jenna and Jaylee. Best friend of Jim Sparks. 1986 Graduate of U.C. Law School and an Anthropology Major at NKU. Passed away July 4, 2019 at the age of 63. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 7, 2019