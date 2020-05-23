LaRoma Williams
Cincinnati - LaRoma Dee Williams, 93, passed away May 10, 2020. LaRoma was the daughter of the late Gladys and George Gaver. They were very active members of the Richland Avenue Methodist Church. LaRoma Dee lived in Athens, Ohio, Hyde Park, Kenwood Hills, and One Lytle Place, Downtown Cincinnati. LaRoma Dee was a teacher in the Cincinnati School System for 30 years after attending Ohio University. She and her husband Dick were world travelers, having visited all seven continents, 187 countries, and all 50 states. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be given at www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 23 to May 24, 2020.