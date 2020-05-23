LaRoma Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LaRoma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LaRoma Williams

Cincinnati - LaRoma Dee Williams, 93, passed away May 10, 2020. LaRoma was the daughter of the late Gladys and George Gaver. They were very active members of the Richland Avenue Methodist Church. LaRoma Dee lived in Athens, Ohio, Hyde Park, Kenwood Hills, and One Lytle Place, Downtown Cincinnati. LaRoma Dee was a teacher in the Cincinnati School System for 30 years after attending Ohio University. She and her husband Dick were world travelers, having visited all seven continents, 187 countries, and all 50 states. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be given at www.springgrove.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved