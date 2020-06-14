Larry Arnold
Cheviot - Lawrence Wm. "Larry" Arnold, beloved husband of the late Geraldine "Deanie" Roberts Arnold, loving father of Linda, Mary, Larry (Tracy), Chris (Melissa), and Michael Arnold and Kathy (Patrick) Ronan, grandfather of 10, great grandfather of 4. US Navy Veteran, retired Lithographer with Stevenson Photo Color Lab. Died, Saturday, June 13, 2020 age 89. Visitation in St Martin of Tours Church, Wednesday, 9:30 AM until the funeral mass at 10:30 AM. Social distancing is requested in church. Mask are encouraged. Burial, with Military Honors, to follow in St Mary Cemetery, St Bernard. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St Martin Adopt-A Student, 3720 St Martin Place, Cheviot (45211). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com.
Cheviot - Lawrence Wm. "Larry" Arnold, beloved husband of the late Geraldine "Deanie" Roberts Arnold, loving father of Linda, Mary, Larry (Tracy), Chris (Melissa), and Michael Arnold and Kathy (Patrick) Ronan, grandfather of 10, great grandfather of 4. US Navy Veteran, retired Lithographer with Stevenson Photo Color Lab. Died, Saturday, June 13, 2020 age 89. Visitation in St Martin of Tours Church, Wednesday, 9:30 AM until the funeral mass at 10:30 AM. Social distancing is requested in church. Mask are encouraged. Burial, with Military Honors, to follow in St Mary Cemetery, St Bernard. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St Martin Adopt-A Student, 3720 St Martin Place, Cheviot (45211). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.