Services
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Church 180
2556 Moores Rd.
Seaman, OH
View Map
Larry Best M.D.


1937 - 2019
Larry Best M.D. Obituary
Larry Best, M.D.

Cincinnati - Dr. Larry Warren Best of Cincinnati, Ohio born July 8, 1937 died suddenly on June 24, 2019 at UC Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Larry, beloved husband of Rachel Best. Loving father of Jennifer (Ralf Baelder) Best, Karen Best, Lisa Best. Dear Grandfather of Aidan, Madelyn and Alexander. He leaves sisters Nancy McMahon, Pat (Emmett) Winslow, Pam (George) Hellmann, and brother Daniel (Joyce) McMahon. Larry graduated from The University of Cincinnati Medical school and interned in Fresno, California. He practiced medicine in Wyoming OH, Cincinnati OH, and Adams County OH. He was active with the Adams County Sheriff's office and served as Adams County Coroner until the time of his death. He leaves behind many cherished friends. As a Captain in the US Air Force, he served in Vietnam as a flight surgeon from 1965-1966. Funeral Services with military honors will be held at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Dr., Loveland, OH 45140 beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday July 5th. A Celebration of his Life and recognition of public services will be Saturday, July 6th at Church 180, 2556 Moores Rd. Seaman, OH 45679 from 12 noon- 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Humane Society of Adams County, West Union, OH and/or Clermont County OH, SPCA. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 30, 2019
