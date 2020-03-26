Resources
Cincinnati - Larry Curtis McKee, 49, March 20, 2020. Former husband of Sarah M. McKee and devoted father of Samuel, Jonah, and Molly who will dearly miss him.. Curtis was the son of the late Larry McKee and Barbara McKee of West Virginia,, and the brother of Donald, the late Larrina, and Loretta, and is also survived by nieces and nephews. He served in the U.S. Navy after graduating from Marshall University. Curtis was an accomplished and talented Surgical Assistant who was consistently willing to pass his skills on to new students. He served at his church and was a loyal friend to many. Curtis will be buried at a private family ceremony. Memorials may be made to the Monfort Heights United Methodist Church Contemporary Service Fund, 3682 West Fork Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45247.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
