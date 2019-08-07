|
Larry Diersing
Burlington - Lawrence E. Diersing, 83, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019. Born February 3, 1936 in Cincinnati, son to the late George and Mildred Diersing. University of Cincinnati graduate and Cincinnati Public Schools mathematics teacher and guidance counselor for over 30 years. Larry enjoyed the Reds, walking, golfing, and fishing. Survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Carol Ann nee Sauer; his children, Terri, Mike, Becky, and Ron; and seven grandchildren. Larry is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, George. Family will receive friends Friday, August 9th from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave., where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made online to the Reds Community Fund.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 7, 2019