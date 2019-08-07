Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
1936 - 2019
Larry Diersing Obituary
Larry Diersing

Burlington - Lawrence E. Diersing, 83, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019. Born February 3, 1936 in Cincinnati, son to the late George and Mildred Diersing. University of Cincinnati graduate and Cincinnati Public Schools mathematics teacher and guidance counselor for over 30 years. Larry enjoyed the Reds, walking, golfing, and fishing. Survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Carol Ann nee Sauer; his children, Terri, Mike, Becky, and Ron; and seven grandchildren. Larry is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, George. Family will receive friends Friday, August 9th from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave., where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made online to the Reds Community Fund.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 7, 2019
