Rev. Larry H. Pigg
Cincinnati - 84, died of COVID-related complications on August 3, 2020 at Blue Ash Hospice. He was born on July 21,1936 with his identical twin brother, Garry, following fifteen minutes later in Ponca City, Oklahoma. He was the son of Horace and Liberty (Evans) Pigg. Larry graduated from Joplin High School and attended Drury College, where he met the love of his life and wife of nearly 50 years, Nancy L. (Wacker) Pigg. After his graduation, the two moved to Lexington where he attended the Lexington Theological Seminary while Nancy studied at the University of Kentucky. After graduation, they moved to Cleveland, where he became a youth minister at Franklin Circle Christian Church. After two years of service, they moved to Cincinnati when he became the minister of College Hill Christian Church, where he served for over 25 years. After leaving College Hill, he served at several congregations with extended stays at Norwood and Compass Road Christian Churches. Larry was preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa A. (Pigg) Collingsworth and his wife Nancy. He is survived by his brother Garry, his sister Phoebe (Pigg) Harp of Jonesboro, his son, Michael A. Pigg, his daughter-in-law Jessica (Esemplare) Pigg, and his two granddaughters, Madeline and Charlotte Pigg. He also survived by many nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.Larry and Nancy devoted their lives to service and justice for all. They were early adapters to equality and raised their children to be compassionate and socially aware. The best way to honor his memory is to vote on November 3rd. His memory will also be honored on August 15, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Compass Christian Church, 6771 Tylersville Rd. in Mason. Capacity is limited and all COVID-19 rules will apply. There also will be a simulcast on AM radio and an option to join in through Zoom. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beagles R Us, the organization that rehomed his much-loved dog Harley, the World Health Organization, which is tirelessly fighting to prevent tragic deaths like Larry's from happening, and Camp Christian, where he faithfully served for over 45 years. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com