Larry J. Metz
Cincinnati - April 9, 1928 - June 16, 2020, age 92. Larry passed June 16, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Beloved husband of the late Jean Ann Metz (nee Mullen). Loving father of Nancy Metz, Larry (Debbie) Metz, Jr., and the late Ron (Nadine) Metz, Kathy (Dennis) Ashmore, Sandy (Butch) Noon and Mary (John) Dicker. Devoted grandfather of Heather, the late Matthew, Brian, Kate, Jennifer, Kevin, Steven and Lauren. Adored great-grandfather of Valerie, Luke, Gavin, Gemma, Parker, Victoria, Faith, Gillian, Mia, Anthony, Christopher, Henry, Nora and Cameron. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday June 22, 2020 10:30am at St. Cecilia's Church Catholic Parish, 3105 Madison Rd. in Oakley. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Southwest Ohio, St. Cecilia Church or a charity of choice. Mass will be for family and relatives and a mask is asked to be used.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.