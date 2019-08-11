|
Larry Mack
Cincinnati - Mack, Larry. Loving husband of Rita (nee Ladd) Mack for 60 years. Dear father of Timothy Edward Mack (Yancy William Soto). Brother of Shammel Mack and the late William, Robert and Raymond Byrge. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Larry passed away suddenly Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the age of 80. Visitation will be held at Friendship Baptist Church, 8580 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45251 on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7:30 p.m. Burial at Holloway Cemetery in Whitley City, Kentucky on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Larry worked for Ford Motor Co. for 42 years until his retirement in 2000 and also ushered for the Cincinnati Reds. Memorials may be directed to the Church or to .Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019