Services
Friendship Baptist Church
8580 Cheviot Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45251
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
8580 Cheviot Rd
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:30 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
8580 Cheviot Rd
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Holloway Cemetery
Whitley City, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Mack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Mack

Add a Memory
Larry Mack Obituary
Larry Mack

Cincinnati - Mack, Larry. Loving husband of Rita (nee Ladd) Mack for 60 years. Dear father of Timothy Edward Mack (Yancy William Soto). Brother of Shammel Mack and the late William, Robert and Raymond Byrge. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Larry passed away suddenly Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the age of 80. Visitation will be held at Friendship Baptist Church, 8580 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45251 on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7:30 p.m. Burial at Holloway Cemetery in Whitley City, Kentucky on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Larry worked for Ford Motor Co. for 42 years until his retirement in 2000 and also ushered for the Cincinnati Reds. Memorials may be directed to the Church or to .Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.