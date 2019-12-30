|
Larry S. Easter
Fairfax - Larry S. Easter husband of the late Barbara G. Easter (nee Bowman), father of Christopher (Jamie) and the late Matthew Easter, grandfather of Brandon, Jeremiah, and Lily Ann, also survived by 2 sisters, 4 brothers, and several nieces and nephews. Died Dec. 28, 2019. Age 71 years. Residence Fairfax. Visitation at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Mon. Jan. 6, from 10 to 11 AM. Graveside Service at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill (Covington, KY) on Mon. at 11:30 AM.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020