Larry S. Strunk
Larry S. Strunk

Cincinnati - STRUNK Larry, devoted husband of Linda Strunk and father of Kimberly Strunk, step-father of Crystal Real and Lisa Waters, grandfather of Dylan, Mayala, DeVonte, Alex, Madelyn, Carson, Desmond and Zoey, son of Vivian and the late Robert W. Stykes, brother of Lisa Stykes, uncle of Kailyn and Daryl Shane. Passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, age 69. Visitation and services at Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati, OH on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 1 P.M. until time of funeral service at 2 P.M. For full obituary and to leave online condolences go to www.springgrove.org.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
