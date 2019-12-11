Services
Edgewood - Snyder, Larry Allan, 72, of Edgewood, KY passed away at his home on December 8, 2019. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was the President of the South Residential Division for Drees Homes. He is preceded in death by his Parents: Robert and Juanita Snyder. He is survived by his Wife: Sharon Snyder, Son: Jeb Snyder, Daughter: Amanda (Kyle) Jewell, Sister: Lynn Foust and 6 Grandchildren: Ava and Brody Snyder, Levi, Adalynn, Eloise, and Everleigh Jewell. Visitation will be Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4:00PM to 6:00PM with military honors beginning at 6:00PM at Don Catchen and Son Funeral Home Elsmere. By request of the family, memorials can be made to the Humane Society, your local V.F.W., or .
