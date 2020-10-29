1/1
Larry Thornton
Larry Thornton

Thornton, Larry age 82 passed peacefully at home in the early morning hours Monday October 26 after a long battle with MDS Acute Leukemia.

Born 7th of 8 children July 1938 in Russell Springs, KY to Sylvester & Sally (Foley). Survived by his high school sweet-heart & wife of 60 years, Carol (Gilpin), daughter Debora (Dave) Apke, son David, grandchildren Stephen Copley & Baylee Apke, Mary, Carolyn & Caitlyn Soukup, 1 great-grandson Colton Copley, sister Freida & brother Cecil. Preceded in death by daughter Donna Thornton Soukup. He was an Army veteran 1960 - 1964 & retired from GE Evendale Instrumentation. Larry was always helping his family & neighbors with a smile, a kind word & often a story. He enjoyed fixing just about anything, his garden, his grandkids & playing music. He was self-taught & played guitar, both acoustic & electric, banjo, Hawaiian slide, & piano. He often played at Chesterwood Village & the West Chester Senior centers with friend Walker Carpenter.

Dad, Larry, Grandpa will be missed immensely. Per his wishes & due to Covid concern, no service will be held at this time. Springrove Cremation Society will handle his cremation & will be memorialized at a later date. Donations can be made in his name to Hospice of Cincinnati.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
